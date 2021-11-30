KDHE issues statement on Omicron variant of COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has released an official statement on the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was discovered in South Africa earlier this month. Since this variant is still relatively new, it's not yet known just how transmissible or contagious it is, or if it's vaccine-resistant.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the United States, but the KDHE said "it is only a matter of time" before it will be detected on American soil. In the meantime, KDHE will be testing all positive COVID-19 samples to look for the Omicron variant.

"With over 64% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, Kansas is more prepared for Omicron than previous variants," the KDHE said in its statement. "Experts continue to believe that the COVID-19 vaccine will continue to protect those who are vaccinated against severe disease and death."