Chautauqua Festival Committee prepares for first Hot Chocolate Hustle 5k

The Chautauqua Festival Committee is best known for its Fourth of July fireworks display, but not many people are aware that preparation for that show starts a full six months in advance. With costs expected to go up due to shipping issues and inflation, the Committee knew getting all the supplies needed for the 2022 show might be more difficult than usual, so members came up with a fundraising opportunity that will get the whole town moving: the first annual Hot Chocolate Hustle 5k, which is happening the morning of December 4 at Legacy Square. All of the money collected from race entry fees will be used to purchase supplies for the 2022 Chautauqua Festival and Fireworks Show this Fourth of July.

The idea for the race came from a popular summer tradition in towns all over the country: "a lot of times you see businesses and communities celebrate Christmas in July," explained Chautauqua Festival Committee Chair Tiffany Evans, "And we thought, well, why don't we flip it around and celebrate the Fourth of July in December?" The untimed 5k, which Evans describes as more of a fun run than a race, is open to all ages and takes runners on a 3.1 mile trail through Kanza Park and back around to Legacy Square. "It's a fun event that families can be involved in... it's just something fun for families to get out and do on a Saturday morning," Evans said.

As its name suggests, when runners cross the finish line, they'll be treated to a hot cup of cocoa, courtesy of the Ottawa Chamber. Although registration for the race has technically closed, Evans says anyone interested in participating is welcome to come to Legacy Square at 9 o'clock Saturday morning, all they have to do is pay the $25 entry fee. After the race, Evans and the rest of the Ottawa Chamber are hoping runners and their families will hit up nearby Main Street for some holiday shopping: "we hope that some of the walkers and runners will stick around after they've ran the course and shop downtown, so not only does it benefit us but we're hoping it benefits the downtown district and they get some additional shoppers that morning," said Evans.