OPD Alerts community of recent auto burglaries in Western Ottawa

The Ottawa Police Department is warning the community about a recent string of auto burglaries in the western part of town. According to OPD, the burglaries occurred from Canterbury Ct. to 19th and Ash on Wednesday evening. Residents of these areas are being asked to check their security cameras in an effort to identify any suspects in the case.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Citizen Observer's tip form or by calling OPD's non-emergency number at 785-242-2561.