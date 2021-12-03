Franklin Co. Historical Society receives $500 grant from KS Museums Association

The Franklin County Historical Society received a $500 grant from the Kansas Museums Association in 2020, KMA announced in the latest issue of its monthly update.

In 2003, the Franklin County Historical Society moved over 30,000 artifacts and archived materials from the Franklin County Courthouse to the site of a former nursing home. In the 18 years since FCHS made the move, it has amassed an additional 40,000 artifacts from local businesses, clubs, and organizations wanting to preserve Franklin County's history for future generations. With over 70,000 documents, photographs, and other historical items in their collection, FCHS was having a hard time fitting everything into the space. "Pulling a box off a shelf is an act of calculated excavation. Proper and adequate shelving is critical to the long-term survival of our collection and the safety of our staff and volunteers. We desperately need more space and less weight-loading," FCHS said in 2020. Later that year, FCHS received a $500 Institutional Project Grant from the Kansas Museums Association to purchase a five-shelf adjustable wire shelving unit. The unit has wheels and can be adjusted without disassembly, making it much easier for FCHS employees and volunteers to store and access archived materials. The shelving unit has provided FCHS with an additional 40 square feet of storage space.

"The process of moving archives boxes to this shelving unit is slow, as the contents of each box must have location information updated in Past Perfect, but we are excited about the flexibility and space this new shelving unit has provided for our collection," FCHS told the Kansas Museums Association.

The Kansas Museums Association is the statewide organization for museums, historical societies, art galleries, nature centers, zoos, convention and visitor centers and libraries.