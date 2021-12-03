K-State Frontier Extension Dist. hosting program for Franklin Co. women in agriculture

Kansas State University's Frontier Extension District will be hosting a four-week program series in Ottawa for women in agriculture from January 12 to February 2, with an optional fifth session on February 23.

The workshop series will teach women how to determine cost of production, develop a marketing plan, purchase crop insurance, and participate in farm programs like the USDA's Agriculture Risk Coverage, or ARC. Participants will work with a case farm to provide real-world application during workshops. Sessions will feature a combination of broadcasted and in-person speakers, activities, and other educational resources.

A $50 registration fee covers all meals and program materials for the four workshops. For those involved in livestock agriculture, a fifth session is available for an additional $10. After December 31, the registration fee will increase to $75. Each program session will be held on Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at the Franklin County Annex Commission Chambers. To register, call 785-229-3520.