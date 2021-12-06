How to give back this holiday season: Holiday gift drives in Franklin County

The Christmas season is known as the most wonderful time of the year, but not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to afford gifts for their loved ones this year. Here are a few ways you can help spread holiday cheer to the community this season.

Ottawa Recreation Commission Stockings for Seniors:

What: Gift drive for local senior citizens

Where: Ottawa Recreation Center Goppert Building, pick wishlist off tree ($25 limit for gifts)

When: Return wrapped nonperishable items by December 17, gifts will be delivered to seniors on December 20

Call Levi Meyer at the ORC at 785-242-1939 for more information

Pomona Community Library Christmas Project for Ballard Center in Lawrence

What: Kids in the library's after-school program will be making Christmas bags for kids at Lawrence's Elizabeth Ballard Center and delivering them on December 20.

Where: Drop off or mail items to Pomona Community Library, 115 E. Franklin

When: Items due December 15

What is needed: gift bags, matchbox cars, barbies, books that help with social skills, toys that help with fine motor skills, like puzzles

Central Heights Elementary Santa Workshop

What: Central Heights hosts a Santa Workshop where students are able to select donated gifts to take home

Where: drop items off at CHES

When: Items due December 15

What is needed: Gently used or new stuffed animals, books, board games, puzzles, jewelry

More info: To volunteer at the Santa Workshop, email csmith@usd288.org

Prairie Paws Community Pet Food Bank (year-round)

What: Prairie Paws has a community pet food bank that is open and accessible to the public all year

Where: Prairie Paws Animal Shelter, 3173 KS-68 Hwy

When: Any time

What is needed: Cat food (wet and dry), dog food (wet and dry), cat litter, litter scoops, pet odor/stain remover, flea & tick medication (cat and dog), small animal bedding, treats (cat and dog)

If you have a gift drive you would like to see added to this list, email MVentrelli@gannett.com