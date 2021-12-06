Ottawa City Band bringing back Holiday Concert

After far too many "silent nights" last year due to the pandemic, the sounds of the season will be back at the Ottawa Memorial Auditorium on December 19, when the Ottawa City Band holds its holiday concert.

The Ottawa City Band, a traditional concert band composed of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, usually only performs in the summer; their weekly concerts are an Ottawa staple during the months of June and July. However, every couple of years, director Mark Paquette brings the band back together for a final concert of the year in December. "We got a lot of requests from people that still wanted to hear us perform, so the Band Board of Directors decided that maybe we should have a Christmas concert," Paquette explained.

This year's concert will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, December 19, at the Ottawa Memorial Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public, and should last 45 minutes to an hour with a 15-minute intermission. Paquette says he's chosen familiar festive favorites like "Greenleeves" and "Jingle Bells", along with some arrangements that may be new to listeners: "I try to do things that are not always the normal ones that everybody's gonna hear every time they go out somewhere. My goal is to really try to educate the audience and to give them something different to listen to than just all the regular Christmas carols that they normally listen to."

The members of the Ottawa City Band are "ninety-nine percent non-professional", Paquette said, but they're all extremely talented. The band has only practiced four times leading up to the concert - twice in October, once in November, and twice in December."It's not much time, but a lot of the people have been in the band enough and they're pretty good musicians, so I'm not worried about that end of it at all coming together," asserted Paquette. Band members come from all over the area, from Ottawa to places like Wellsville and Garnett.

Paquette and his band are thrilled to be performing this Christmas, especially because last year's show had to be canceled due to COVID-19. Now that things are going back to some semblance of normalcy, Paquette says, more people are going to concerts and performances than he's seen in years."I play professionally myself, and I've just seen a lot more attendance than any concert that I've been playing, and I think that's just simply because of the residual effects of COVID and people just wanting to get out and live their lives again." he said."People know the band well enough that they enjoy being out, so I think it's just another opportunity for them to get out and enjoy the Christmas spirit and the Christmas season."