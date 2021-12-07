Memory Lane at Pleasant Ridge in Rantoul brings holiday cheer to Franklin Co. and beyond

It's an age-old debate that takes place every December: to buy a real Christmas tree or a fake one? For the Peckham family of Rantoul, the answer couldn't be more simple. Husband and wife Harry and Juanita Peckham are the owners of Pleasant Ridge Christmas Tree Farm and Memory Lane light show, where they've been bringing the scent of pine into eastern Kansas living rooms for over 30 years.

Harry Peckham is a lifelong farmer. His grandfather, Harry E. Peckham, purchased the land his farm sits on in 1914, and its been passed down from generation to generation. Harry and Juanita grow soybeans, hay, corn, and wheat on their 100 acres, but come October, their focus shifts to pumpkins. Peckham's Pumpkin Patch at Pleasant Ridge provides everything families need for a festive autumn season: a two-acre pumpkin patch, hayrides, and even a hay maze with bales decorated to look like minions for Halloween. But come November, Harry transforms those minions into snowmen and prepares the farm for Christmas. "I start setting up lights when we're closing up the pumpkin patch and spend most of November setting all that up," Harry explained. The Memory Lane light show at Pleasant Ridge is open from Thanksgiving to December 26 and features over fifty light-up displays that guests can view from their cars. Just about every display, which features recognizable Christmas characters like gingerbread men and toy soldiers, was donated by local businesses and community members. One of Memory Lane's newest features is the lights on the Memory Tree, a 40-foot tall tree about halfway through the drive down Memory Lane. Next to the tree is a bulletin board where guests can post notecards describing Christmas memories from over the years. The Peckhams post photos of the notes to Pleasant Ridge's Facebook page for everyone to enjoy. "By the end of the year last year, the bulletin board was pretty much covered with cards," Harry said.

As you can probably tell, memories are important to the Peckhams. The name for Pleasant Ridge comes from the one-room school Harry attended as a child, and the name Memory Lane was chosen because, Harry says, "we figured memories about Christmas are gonna be pretty strong memories. We say we sell Christmas trees but we're really in the business of making memories." And since the first light show at their home in 1992, the family has been doing just that. The Memory Lane light show is open from 5:30 pm to 9 pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 per car.

During the day, families flock to Pleasant Ridge to select one of the hundreds of different Christmas trees available at the farm, from pines to balsams to firs. If you're having trouble selecting the right kind of tree for your home, Juanita suggests the fir. "Fir trees have shorter needles so they have better needle retention than pines," she explained. "Everybody has their preference, but as far as prickliness and such, the firs are better than the pines." If their 33 years of experience growing trees weren't enough to clue you in, the Peckhams are kind of Christmas tree experts. Harry has served as treasurer of the Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association for 20 years now and attends the Christmas tree delivery at the Governor's Mansion in Topeka each year. The pair is adept to trends occurring in the Christmas tree sphere and lucky for them, real trees seem to be trending: "I've had at least four couples that have come in and said this is the first time they've ever had a real tree, and they really wanted one this year," said Juanita, "I said 'I hope you get hooked and you come back next year' because real trees give you that smell" Besides their universally-recognizable smell, real Christmas trees are also much better for the environment than their faux counterparts: "With the fake trees, they have to go to the dump, and they don't disintegrate," explained Juanita. "These can be recycled. They can make them into chips, and they usually put them into mulch... they're very much more eco-friendly". But the real reason why real Christmas trees are back in fashion, Harry suspects, is much simpler: "Because they're real. Part of it is the tradition of going out and getting the tree and bringing it in and setting it up". That traditional experience is exactly what Pleasant Ridge's guests are after, and the Peckhams bring it to them year after year. To add to the holiday tradition, Pleasant Ridge sends each of its new tree owners home with a custom ornament created by a friend of Juanita's; every year's ornament is different so that customers can collect them each year they return for a tree.

Another tradition the Peckhams enjoy taking part in is giving back. For the past fifteen years, Pleasant Ridge has participated in Trees for Troops, a program that sends Christmas trees to military bases across the country. This year, Pleasant Ridge donated 15 trees to Trees for Troops, along with an additional 35 trees purchased with donations from local businesses. The trees were sent to the Trees for Troops Kansas distribution site in Wichita earlier this month, and are now on their way to military families around the country.

A Christmas tree takes about seven years to grow to six feet, according to Harry Peckham. Pleasant Ridge has hundreds of trees and plants about 150 new saplings each March. Once the trees get to about four feet tall, a crew from Michigan comes in to shear them so they get that "nice conical shape everybody wants in a Christmas tree these days," Harry explained. Christmas trees are notoriously hardy and retain their needles all year. But owning and managing a seven-acre Christmas tree farm is by no means an easy feat - not that it matters to Harry and Juanita. "You generally see people being happy in this business," Harry said, which, when it comes down to it, is the main reason the couple does what they do. "You do it because of the people. It's a lot of work and if we didn't enjoy the people we wouldn't do it. It's the people that keep us going," added Juanita. Christmastime can become a bit stressful with buying gifts and planning parties, but it's important to take a moment and remember what the holiday season is about, and that's what the Peckhams hope people do when they visit Pleasant Ridge. "It's a season to be happy," said Juanita. "You want people to come in and enjoy."

Pleasant Ridge is located at 2710 Vermont in Rantoul. For more information, visit pleasantridge.com.

