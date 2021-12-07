Spotlight Dance Academy presents "The Nutcracker"

After a year off due to the pandemic, Spotlight Dance Academy is bringing the magic of "The Nutcracker" back to the Ottawa Memorial Auditorium.

This year's performance will be made even more special by the featured guest performers, including two pre-professional dancers from the University of Kansas.

Spotlight students auditioned for their roles in May, SDA owner and artistic director Mallory Melvin said. The dancers range in age from five to 17 years old, not including the parents and staff members who are also participating in the show. In August, the dancers began bi-weekly rehearsals, which then became weekly as the show date approached. The cast also participated in a week-long intensive where they went over choreography with lead choreographer Kayla Wegly and choreographer Tory Binger. Melvin believes this is the sixth year SDA has performed "The Nutcracker".

After the past two years, the splendor and tradition of "The Nutcracker" might be just what Ottawa needs, said Melvin. "We're just really excited to be able to bring the Nutcracker back this season after putting it on hold last year. We have guest artists and guest performers we're really excited to welcome, and we're just really proud of this show and really excited to see it come to life on the stage."

The first performance of "The Nutcracker" will be at 6 pm on Saturday, December 11, with a second show on December 12 at 3 pm. Doors open an hour before each show. To purchase tickets, you can call the Ottawa Memorial Auditorium at 785-242-8810, or purchase online at spotlightdance.org or Spotlight Dance Academy's Facebook page.