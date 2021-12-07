Sen. Caryn Tyson awarded state legislator of year for leadership on tax bill transparency

The Herald Staff

Kansas Senator Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, spent her whole political career being a champion for less government and government transparency.

For her leadership and work on Property Tax Transparency, Senate Bill (SB) 13, she received national recognition as state legislator of the year. Tyson researched and led an effort in Kansas to stop automatic tax increases solely due to property valuation increases. SB 13 is being used as model legislation by other states.

“For years Kansans have been facing continued increases in their property taxes, being left with little to no say, resulting in some opting to leave Kansas rather than continue to pay high taxes,” Tyson said. With the passage of SB 13, the shell game of who raised your property taxes will end. Local property taxing authorities will have to vote at a public meeting to raise property taxes in order to collect more money than the previous year.”

Tyson said the passage of the bill was a team effort.

“Solutions of this magnitude do not occur in a vacuum,” she said. “It takes a team of people, many of us who spent time and effort.” Tyson drew upon her business experience to design and implement this system in Kansas.

The bill also prohibits an increase in the appraised value of real property solely as a result of normal repair, replacement, or maintenance of existing structures, equipment, or other improvements on the property, allows county treasurers to establish property tax payment plans, and removes the ineffective tax lid.