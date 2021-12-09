Community initiative provides those in need with cold-weather essentials and more

A nonprofit organization run by the owner of a popular downtown Ottawa business is going the extra mile to help those in need stay warm this winter. The Blessing Box Foundation will be tying scarves around poles downtown throughout the month of December. Anyone is free to take a scarf if they need one, or leave a scarf if they have one to spare. At the end of the month, the scarves will be taken down and placed in one of the foundation's eponymous Blessing Boxes, which are located all over town.

Blessing Box founder Julie Riggins, who owns the Goat Milk Soap Shop on Main Street with her husband Joe, was inspired by other communities to do a scarf donation during the winter months. "I'd seen people who'd knitted scarves and crocheted scarves and tied them on trees, and I thought, 'you know, we don't really have a lot going on downtown after the tree lighting ceremony," she said. "I thought we could maybe make it a little festive down here, and that way people could grab a scarf if they need a scarf, and the community could get involved." Since December 1, 120 scarves have been donated by the Blessing Box foundation alone, with even more donations coming in anonymously. Riggins says she would like to make Tie a Scarf an annual tradition, especially after seeing how successful its been in just over a week.

The idea for the Blessing Box Foundation itself came to Riggins and her friends in 2020, during another wave of COVID-19. "The pandemic was rough, and we knew that people were suffering," she explained, "people needed food, and we wanted people to have privacy, so we decided we'd do the blessing boxes so that way people could just get what they need and there's no one there to ask them questions or judge them, they just grab what they need out of the boxes, and between us and the community, we try to keep them full at all times." The Blessing Boxes are filled with everything from food and beverages to socks and gloves. As a soapmaker, Riggins understood the importance of hygiene products - but her main reasoning behind stocking Blessing Boxes with items like soap and toothpaste was that they aren't covered by SNAP, or the government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Under SNAP, Riggins explained, "people are able to buy food, but if they don't have actual cash, they can't buy laundry soap. And that can be a really big deal, especially for kids who are going to school, if they don't have clean clothes then they get picked on, and it's just a big tidal wave for them." There are currently six Blessing Boxes located throughout Ottawa: one on 5th and Main Street, one in the alley on 2nd and Main behind the Goat Milk Soap Store, one at North Baptist Church, one at Sacred Heart, one at Grace Community Church, and one at Foursquare Church. Donations can also be made at the Goat Milk Soap Store, and if boxes are empty or don't contain an item someone is looking for, they can visit the store and ask Riggins if she has any in the store's pantry, which serves as sort of a seventh Blessing Box.

The Blessing Box Foundation isn't Julie Riggins' first venture into giving back to the people of Ottawa, however: she, her husband, and their eight children host an annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community, which began in 2019. That first year, the event was held at Pizza Time and fed over 250 people. The subsequent two years' Thanksgiving dinners have been held at the Ottawa Memorial Auditorium and were attended by over 375 people each year. But the family could not have put everything together on their own, Riggins said: "The community has been just a huge blessing in donating either food or money. We had the University donate, the Farm Bureau donated, one of the churches donated, so we had a lot of monetary donations and food donations." One community member even donated 50 pies, she added.

For Riggins, her call to service was a religious one. "We felt that God was telling us to open a store in Ottawa, and we thought that was crazy, because a soap store in Ottawa, that's not gonna go over well," she said. "But the community has really supported us. And we said, 'okay God, if this is what you want us to do we will do it, as long as we can be a light in the community... we are keeping up our end of the deal of trying to be a light in the community as much as we can." For the Riggins family, being a light in the community means helping those who need it most in their hardest times. Julie Riggins says she is truly blessed to have a community like Ottawa helping her help others, because, in her own words, "it takes all of us to be able to support those who are in need, so we hope that we can lead the way to make a change in this world."

You can email director@blessingboxks.org with any questions related to the Blessing Boxes.