Franklin County Farm Bureau recognized for excellence at KFB meeting

Franklin County Farm Bureau Association was recognized for achieving excellence during the Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) 103rd annual meeting in Manhattan this past week.

Representing Franklin County at the meeting were board members Aaron Dunbar, Beth Zillinger, Allen Campbell, Karl Eisele, Brooke Stinson, and county coordinator Lisa Rivers.

Franklin County achieved excellence on all three Farm Bureau target areas: Advocacy, Education, and Service, and for achieving membership gains in 2021.

Farm Families of the Year were also spotlighted throughout the conference for the impact they are making on agriculture and the legacy they have created for their families.

KFB also recognized 12 Friends of Agriculture awards from across the state. This award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to Kansas Farm Bureau and agriculture. The organization also presented two Kansans with Distinguished Service awards for their exemplary contributions to agriculture in the state.

This past Monday, voting delegates wrapped up business for their farm organization and adopted policies that will now become the organization’s roadmap for the 2022 legislative session. Topics of discussion included livestock marketing, carbon and health care. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Reps. Tracey Mann and Jake LaTurner also spoke during a policy update, which included briefings from Kansas Farm Bureau staff on issues important to agriculture.

Through the generosity of conference attendees, $4,000 was raised through a silent auction sponsored by the Women’s Leadership Committee for the End Hunger campaign and more than $20,000 was raised at the Foundation Fundraiser to benefit Kansas Farm Bureau's Foundation for Agriculture and Legal Foundation.