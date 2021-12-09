Ottawa University announces Wynndee Lee as Director of Major Gifts

Ottawa University has hired alumna Wynndee Lee as the Director of Major Gifts for the Office of University Advancement. Lee will begin her duties on January 3, 2022.

Lee currently serves as the Director of Community Development for the City of Ottawa, where she oversees planning, zoning, subdivision codes and economic development negotiations for the city. Prior to her 19 years working for the City, she graduated from Ottawa University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and the University of Kansas with a Masters in Public Administration.

“I have loved working for the city and community, but the opportunity to work for another love of mine, Ottawa University, could not be any more perfect for my post public service life,” said Lee.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Wynndee to the Ottawa University Advancement team,” said Janet Peters, Vice President for Advancement. “She has so many OU connections and relationships, a strong work ethic and an amazing positive attitude. She will be able to hit the ground running to help Ottawa University raise funds for several important projects and to build relationships with even more alumni.”