City of Ottawa electricity customers need to call for outages

The Herald Staff

High winds are forecasted for the Ottawa area Wednesday which could cause an electric outage.

If an electrical outage occurs, customers need to call (785) 229-3710 or (785) 229-3750 to report outages and may opt into text notifications for outage updates. Any information provided may be helpful, such as a loud bang when power went out, a flash was noticed in an area or a tree limb across power lines.

When an outage occurs, electric personnel must first determine how widespread the affected area is. If only a small area is affected, crews are dispatched to search for, and correct the issue. If an outage is widespread, crews begin by checking the primary distribution lines, then secondary distribution lines and last, individual lines to customers.

If an electric crews passes by during an outage, more than likely, they are searching for the cause of the outage. When found power will be restored to the neighborhood as quickly as possible. Until this is done, it is almost impossible to identify problems for individual customers and to give an estimated time that power will be restored.

Be aware the service line tie at your house and into the meter is yur responsibility of the homeowner, therefore if your mast is pulled away or there is other damage to the meter box, we cannot reconnect your power until the issue is fixed by a private electrician.