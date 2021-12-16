Crews to begin collecting fallen limbs from storm week of Dec. 20

Starting December 20, city crews will begin collecting tree limbs that blew over during Wednesday night's storm and severe winds. According to City Manager Richard Nienstedt and Public Works Director Michael Haeffele, crews will make one complete pass through town the week of the 20th, and another the following week. Nienstedt and Haeffele say cleanup could "take a while" due to the size of many of the trees that fell during the storm.

Residents can bring brush and limbs to the free drop-off location on West 2nd St. past Hope Cemetery near the 2nd Street dam. The drop-off site is available for use all year.

To make collection easier and to limit possible damage to yards, the City says to stack limbs parallel the direction of the curb and as close to the curb as possible. Collections cannot be made in alleyways due to space limitations and other factors