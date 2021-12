The Ottawa Recreation Commission is hosting a blood drive at the Goppert Building gym on December 21 from 12 to 6 pm. All participants will receive a free "Chiefs Kingdom Blood Drive" t-shirt.

Appointments are preferred, but not required. To book an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter the group code KCQ1. To find out if you are eligible to donate blood, call 1-800-668-0900.