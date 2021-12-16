Ottawa school district changes meeting day to second Thursday of month

The Herald Staff

The USD 290 Ottawa Board of Education changed the day and frequency of the regular board meetings.

Regular board meetings will be the second Thursday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. at the board office. The board will have work sessions on the fourth Thursday of some months beginning at 6 p.m. The first work session will be Jan. 27, 2022 and the topic will be capital projects. The second scheduled work session is set for March 24.