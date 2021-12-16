Front Porch brings a modern twist to antiquing

Ottawa's Front Porch Antiques is taking the tired cliche of dark, musty antique shops and flipping it on its head: since purchasing the store in 2019, owner Lisa Myers and her husband have set out to combine the very best of both modern and antique decor into something one-of-a-kind.

Before purchasing Front Porch from its previous owner in October 2019, Myers, a former teacher and Princeton native, worked there for four years as a vendor. Like many antique stores and malls, the products at Front Porch are curated by vendors, who each have their own sections of the store, called booths. Myers and her husband still have their own booth in the store, but now they're in charge of the other 14 vendors who pay them rent to sell items at Front Porch. Managing fourteen people while trying to make sure everything in the store looked good together and fit the same customer base was a bit difficult at first, but for the most part, Myers said, it works out, and oftentimes customers aren't even aware that the items in the store come from over a dozen different people. To keep things cohesive, Myers focuses on her goal of combining the old with the new. When she purchased Front Porch from its previous owner, "the place was already great, so I was really kind of building on the shoulders of other giants," Myers said. "So we were like okay, here's where we are - it's great, but what can we do to take it to the next level? So my idea was to blend in a little more of the modern home decor, so we did that, and that has been really good for us." As a rule, Myers requires each vendor's booth to consist of at least 75 percent vintage or antique items, but the rest can be whatever they want- whether it be handmade or purchased wholesale. Most of the items available at Front Porch are things you'd find at any traditional antique shop - dishes, toys, books, silverware. But Myers put her own spin on things and decided to feature locally-made items, from Kansas-themed blankets to snacks made just a county away. "It's about roots," Myers explained. "Wanting to open a business in our community is kind of all about giving back... if I can support other people who are trying to make a living too by carrying their products in our store, that's what I want to do."

Less than six months after Myers and her husband took over the store, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As a new business owner in the middle of a city-wide shutdown, Myers wasn't sure how she was going to survive financially. "Honestly I kind of stayed home and was sad for like a week," she said, "but then I was like 'I can still personally go there and work in the store, this is kind of an opportunity. So I tried to see it as what's the opportunity here." She returned to the store and used its Facebook page to post photos of the items available for sale. People would comment or message her if they were interested in purchasing an item, and she would leave it at the curb for them to pick up, completely contact-free. After the shutdown was over, something unexpected happened, Myers said: "[quarantine] gave people the opportunity to realize that their homes needed some attention, because they were in them all the time," she explained. Suddenly, everyone was either remodeling, rearranging, or setting up a work-from-home space, and they needed somewhere to buy decor. This combined with a desire to keep small businesses afloat during economic hardship brought on by the pandemic meant things were going really well for Front Porch, and they have been ever since.

Although she has no formal background in interior design, Myers says she's been passionate about decorating her whole life. She pays close attention to current and upcoming trends and carefully adheres to her business model: "You have to know your market, and it's a juggling game, but you just pay attention to your customers and what they're saying, what they're buying and what they're not buying, and the price points they like, and all that kind of stuff," she said. What her customers seem to like, she notes, is Front Porch's knack for seamlessly mixing the old and the new. There truly is something for everyone at Front Porch, whether your tastes lean more towards classic antiquity or the Avante-Garde.

Front Porch Antiques is located at 534 N. Main Street in Ottawa.

If you have a local small business you'd like to see featured in our Small Business Spotlight, please email MVentrelli@gannett.com.