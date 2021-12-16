Rantoul's Angela Watson joins ESU foundation board of trustees

The Herald Staff

A director at Garmin International is a new trustee on the 49-member board for the Emporia State University Foundation.

Angela M. Watson, of Rantoul, is director of global finance strategy for Garmin International in Olathe. Watson earned a bachelor of science in business degree in accounting in 2003 and a master of business administration in 2004 from Emporia State University.

"As an ESU alumnus, I have benefited tremendously from a high-quality, affordable education near my hometown," Watson said. "I am honored to have the opportunity to give back to the foundation and help support enduring, difference-making opportunities for future Hornets."

Watson is one of eight new trustees on the ESU Foundation board. Trustees serve as role models for potential donors by generously contributing of their own time and resources. They are actively involved in university events and programs and serve to raise philanthropic resources to advance the mission of Emporia State University.