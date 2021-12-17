Local districts, police warn of viral TikTok challenge threatening school safety

Local schools and police departments have been made aware of a "nationwide school violence threat" on the social media app TikTok calling for acts of violence on December 17. According to several news outlets, the posts call for shooting and bomb threats "for every school in the USA, even elementary". All of the posts warn of the event happening on Friday, allegedly because many schools do testing on Fridays so students are less likely to skip that day.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, all law enforcement officers in the county have been in communication with their respective school districts. "There is no information there is any specific threat to any of the school districts within the county." The Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook Post. The Wellsville Police Department also posted that they are monitoring the situation within USD 289.

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, USD 290 Superintendent Ryan Cobbs said the district has been in contact with the Ottawa Police Department and "may have an increased police presence" in buildings on Friday as an added precaution. "This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats." Cobbs wrote. "Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online". Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner added a warning about TikTok, telling parents to monitor their child's use of the app frequently as it is often used to "promote drug use, suggestive behavior, record fights and promote dangerous trends".

The threats come just weeks after four students were shot and killed by a 15-year-old gunman at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan.