Letter: Consider the real meaning of Christmas during holiday season

The Ottawa Herald

Hello neighbors and friends,

Christmas is around the corner, and if you’re like me, sometimes the craziness of the season itself can overshadow the things we are supposed to be thankful for. Rather than finding enjoyment in preparing meals for others, putting up Christmas lights, and attending functions and gatherings with friends, we end up burdened by these endeavors because we become overwhelmed and self-focused.

Or maybe it’s not the responsibilities of the season itself, perhaps is the difficulty of making it through the season due to the loss of a loved one? Maybe this is your first Christmas without someone you love dearly, and you are feeling a loss of hope. Our heart breaks for your situation.

If these possibilities are examples for you, may I comfort you with these words? Christmas is truly about Jesus, and Jesus Himself is the gift of love and hope to a very troubled world.

He came to this earth to serve, not to be served. He came to be the Light of the world, and to shine upon our darkness. He came so that we, along with others, would rejoice at His coming as a gift to the world from the Father. The Bible even says that Jesus came to earth “to destroy the works of the devil” (1 John 3:8). He came as God’s gift to the world so that the punishment for all sins would be paid for, and the power of sin would be demolished. Anyone who places their trust in His perfect life, death, and resurrection will assuredly be saved (Acts 4:12) and be granted eternal life (Revelation 1:7, 11). This promise of eternal life is a gift that can’t be earned from our own efforts (Ephesians 2:8-9), but instead is given to us because God sincerely loves people and desires to save them (John 3:16).

The Bible says that Jesus not only came to give us eternal life in reference to how long (quantity) we would live with Him in heaven, but that He also came to give us eternal life in the sense that we would have a true quality of life rediscovered in a relationship with Him (John 10:10). There is truly nothing more fulfilling, satisfying, and pleasurable than becoming a new creation and new person in Christ (2 Corinthians 5:17). He loves you and can truly transform your life forever.

As the pastor of Ottawa Bible Church, I pray that the love of God would challenge your heart this Christmas season. I pray that you would seek God, and be healed and loved by Him. For some who may be reading this, He desires to know you for the first time by simply calling on His name for help. For others who might be reading this, He is ready for you to come home and to experience a relationship with Him once again. When the love of God gets hold of you, you’ll never be the same again, because His love doesn’t disappoint.

As a church, we would love to have you as our guest(s) this holiday season as we are currently studying the book of Revelation. Regular services are each Sunday at 8:00 am and 10:15 am, along with a catered breakfast for our community between the times of 9:00-10:00 am in our Activity Center. Our Christmas Eve services will be held at 5 p.m. and 6:30 pm, and would love to have you join us in singing and listening to the proclamation of God’s Word. We are located at 1623 S. Poplar Street, and more about us can be found at ottawabiblechurch.com.

With love in Christ, Merry Christmas!

Pastor Dakota Smith

Ottawa Bible Church