OPD participating in "Taking Down DUI" traffic enforcement campaign Dec. 26-Jan. 2

The Ottawa Police Department will be taking part in the statewide "Taking Down DUI" traffic enforcement campaign, which runs from December 26 to January 3.

According to OPD, New Year's Eve has the highest rate of accidents caused by drunk or impaired driving of all holidays. The United States Department of Transportation estimates that about 300 Americans are killed in drunk driving incidents during the week between Christmas and New Year's Day. "If you have had anything to drink, do not drive and don't get behind a wheel." OPD warned. "Call a cab, call a friend, use ride-share, whatever you do, do not drive while under the influence of alcohol. Have a sober ride lined up BEFORE you go out."

The Taking Down DUI campaign is sponsored by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.