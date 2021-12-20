Ottawa University donates over $5,000 to Franklin Co. charities

Ottawa University presented checks worth a total of over $5,000 to two local charities during its Christmas Party on December 17. Each holiday season, the University makes a donation to two organizations that impact Franklin County residents. This year, a check for $3,861 was presented to United Way of Franklin County and a check for $2,139 was presented to Friends of COF Training Serivces.

"It was a privilege to attend Ottawa University’s Christmas party and receive such a nice Christmas gift!" The United Way of Franklin County said in a Facebook post. "The United Way and OU work closely together to make a difference in our community and we are so thankful for their support through volunteers, mentors and donations. We couldn’t do it without this great partnership!"

"Thank you to Ottawa University and faculty for this wonderful year-end giving to friends of COF," COF Training Services Associate Executive Director Patrick Gardner wrote in a Facebook post.

United Way of Franklin County a nonprofit organization that helps provide healthcare, education, and financial stability to Franklin County residents, and Friends of COF is a 501(c)(3) organization that serves people with developmental disabilities.