Sen. Moran visits Ottawa to tour historic Halloren building

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) visited downtown Ottawa on Tuesday to tour the historic Halloren Building on Main Street and hear about how it has been renovated and converted into a coffee shop and student apartments for Ottawa University.

The Halloren Building was built in 1923 and served as an auto sales store until the 1950s, when it was remodeled into office suites, and it remained office suites until 2018, when local investor Josh Walker of Loyd Builders decided to purchase the building with the hopes of converting it into a coffee shop with a connected gallery. The building still has a few office spaces, and the upstairs portion has been converted into apartments that can sleep up to 38 students. According to Walker, the apartments' location inside the Halloren Building has been advantageous to students because they have easy access to Corner Market if they need a place to study or do homework. "We certainly see a lot of students downstairs studying in the art gallery," said Walker. "It's a real melting pot of walks of life. We see everything from Bible study to coffee in the afternoon to just friends catching up... it's been neat to see that vitality come back to this building."

Ottawa University President Bill Tsutsui said he believes the partnership with Walker and the Halloren Building has been beneficial to the university as well because it provides some much-needed extra space to house students as enrollment numbers increase. When Sen. Moran asked Mr. Tsutsui why he believed enrollment has been increasing, Tsutsui said he believed it was a combination of OU's high-quality degree programs and hard to come by affordability: "We're building programs students want to be a part of, and our programs are extremely successful," he said. "We've been really sensitive to keeping Ottawa University within reach financially, we're 40% Pell [Grant] students right now," And, Tsutsui added, not only does OU hold appeal to students, but the students are able to supply the community with a diverse array of cultures and backgrounds: "A lot of the diversity you see in the community is thanks to Ottawa University, which I think is a really, really wonderful thing, and we realize that's the market we need to keep appealing to going forward," Tsutsui said. "We've got people from over 40 countries at the university, so it's not just national, it's international diversity that we're bringing to this town." The group also spoke about the impact the university has on bringing permanent residents to town. Many Ottawa University graduates decide to stay in Ottawa and work nearby or commute to places like Kansas City or Topeka, said Ottawa Mayor Sara Caylor. Caylor said she's spoken to several new residents who moved to Ottawa because they now work from home and wanted to move out of the city but still be close enough that it's within reasonable driving distance. Moran seemed impressed with how a little town like Ottawa has been able to not only survive throughout the pandemic, but to thrive during it and advance further not only economically, but culturally as well. When Congress is not in session, Sen. Moran often visits towns across Kansas to speak with leaders about any concerns they may have as well as things that are going well locally. Moran most recently visited Ottawa to tour the former Ransom Memorial Hospital when it was purchased by AdventHealth in 2019.