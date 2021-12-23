Maggie's Popcorn and Nuts hopes to create happy memories for generations of Ottawans

For Mary Raley, May 22, 2011 was the beginning of a new start. She had been living in Joplin, Missouri at the time, and on May 22, a tornado swept through the town, destroying her home and leaving her severely injured. After she recovered from her injuries, she decided it was time to move on to something new. When she moved to Ottawa, she noticed something was missing: growing up in Pittsburg, Kansas, her parents owned a traveling nut and popcorn stand that they brought to festivals, colleges, and carnivals all over Kansas and Missouri. Mary saw how happy her parents' handmade treats made people, and she decided to bring some of that joy to her new home. So in May of 2017, she and her husband opened a store they called Maggie's Popcorn and Nuts, named after Mary's mother. Maggie's sold five different kinds of freshly-popped popcorn as well as roasted nuts, old-fashioned candies, and homemade fudge. But Mary still wanted to do more, and she knew she could.

Now over four years later, Maggie's sells over 20 varieties of popcorn in one-of-a-kind flavors like cheese pizza and bacon cheeseburger, as well as cinnamon rolls, pies, and hand-dipped ice cream. The ice cream is the most recent addition to the menu, Mary said. The Raleys purchased the building on Main Street in 2018 and rented one side out to a tenant, but when that tenant left in late 2020, the couple made the decision to expand their business. "We just decided it would benefit us better to expand and offer all of these different options to the community," Mary said. "There's a place for people to actually come in and sit, and we have a birthday party room in the back, so we were excited about that." In addition to multiple flavors of Bluebell and Belfonte soft-serve, Maggie's sells classics like malts, sundaes, and old-fashioned sodas. "It kind of reminds you of stepping back in time in an old pharmacy or an old soda fountain" Maggie explained. Signature sundaes are named after members of Mary's family or significant events in her life - the Tornado, for example, is named for that life-changing moment on May 22, 2011.

Business at Maggie's was booming from the start, and it's not hard to see why: "I think people see this as a happy place, so when people are obviously having a hard day or people are kind of uncertain, they can find something that gives them comfort," Mary said. People from as far as Kansas City and Topeka come to Maggie's for an experience that they can share with those they love: "Popcorn is something that you can take home and share with your family, something that you can share with your friends. It's not something just for yourself," Mary said. "We get a lot of grandparents bringing their grandchildren in, being able to have those memories with their grandchildren, parents have those memories with their kids." The happy memories associated with Maggie's have been especially crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought challenges to just about every member of the community. To be able to come into a store and purchase something that makes you happy is a great comfort during difficult times, and Mary is well aware of that. If someone is unable to afford an item, she says, she lets them have it for however much they can pay. "We people to enjoy our product, and we want to give back to the community. We don't want to turn anybody away," she explained. Maggie's frequently holds giveaways on its Facebook page and has also donated products and held fundraisers to help those in need. Undoubtedly due in part to the Raleys giving spirit, Maggie's has been able to stay afloat even during the worst of the pandemic. Customers can place orders on the store's website or on Facebook for contact-free delivery, or they can come into the store and be greeted by the comforting scent of freshly-popped popcorn and roasted nuts. No matter how they made their purchases though, Mary said, the community really stepped up during the pandemic to make sure Maggie's wasn't forced to close its doors forever: "I think going through a pandemic owning a business is definitely scary because every day you're nervous as to what's going to happen, but this community is so awesome." Mary said. "This community really does support local, and they come out to support the businesses in town because nobody wants any of these businesses to fold."

Things are still going well for the Raleys and Maggie's, and Mary hopes to begin offering ice cream cakes in the near future. The couple works hard at what they do, but they couldn't get by without a little help from Maggie herself, who comes in to assist sometimes. Seeing her daughter transform her humble popcorn and nut stand into a successful business is "emotional" for Maggie, Mary said: "She's able to see something so small turn into something bigger and be able to expand and kind of grow the business, and it's kind of like passing on the torch for her." If there's a word that can sum up the whole story of Maggie's, it's family. Mary hopes that the products her family has been making for nearly 25 years will bring joy to other families and create memories for generations to come. Ten years ago Mary Raley lost everything, and it may be cliche to say, but she's gotten so much more back. "It's really about finding your purpose in life," she said of her journey, "and for me, I think I've found it."

Maggie's Popcorn and Nuts is located at 230 S. Main St in Ottawa.

