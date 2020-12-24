Franklin County Daily Report

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 10:14 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Edner R. Geer, 56, Ottawa, was arrested on two Franklin County warrants for probation violation and failure to appear.

Incidents

• 2:52 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of Old US-50 highway, Ottawa, Bryan Kraus, 55, Ottawa, reported a residence caught fire after leaves from an attended fire got under the siding.

• 3:19 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of W. 4th St., Lane, Deanna Carroll, 51, Lane, was bitten by a neighborhood dog while reading meters. Carroll received treatment for minor injuries at Miami County Medical Center.

Thefts

• 10:43 a.m. Monday, 2300 block of Greenwood Drive, Ottawa, a 39-year-old Ottawa resident reported someone stole a Nativity scene from in front of their residence.

• 12:31 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of Monroe St., Pomona, a 25-year-old Pomona resident reported an unknown subject broke into their garage and took several items.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of Pebble Beach Lane, Matthew Boyd, 39, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with criminal damage to property (domestic) after an altercation with a known 36-year-old Ottawa resident.

• 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of N. Main St, Elijah Davis, 23, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 11:37 a.m. Monday, 1200 S. Ash St., Scott Payne, 45, Edgerton, was arrested in connection with felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, transporting an open container after being contacted on a call for service.

• 5:16 p.m. Monday, 1000 Augusta Lane, Cheyanne Baker, 24, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with domestic battery, battery on a law enforcement officer and interference with law enforcement after causing a disturbance with a known 63-year-old Ottawa resident.

Accidents

• 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, 15th/Elm, a 2015 Chevy driven by Betsy Mastel, 38, Ottawa, was making a left turn onto 15th Street from Elm when she struck a 2008 Chevy driven by Dora Lingo, 70, Pomona. Mastel was cited for inattentive driving.

• 9:34 p.m. Wednesday, 23rd/Princeton, a 2012 Chevy driven by a 17-year-old Ottawa resident was northbound on Princeton at 23rd Street when it disobeyed a traffic signal and was struck by a 2012 Ford driven by Donald Sidebottom, 46, Waverly. The 17-year-old was issued a citation for disobeying a traffic signal. The teen refused medical treatment at the scene but was taken by private vehicle to Advent Health Ottawa for evaluation.

• 9:57 p.m. Monday, 700 S. Poplar Street, a 2001 Pierce truck owned by the City of Ottawa and driven by Matthew Petelin, 26, Paola, struck a pole guide wire owned by the City of Ottawa.

Incidents

• 10:36 a.m. Monday, 200 N. Main St., a 17-year-old Gardner resident was cited and released in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 10:36 a.m. Tuesday, 200 N. Main St., Ashlee Savage, 25, Gardner, was found to be in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and an open container after being contacted on a traffic stop. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 6:03 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of S. Main, a 23-year-old Ottawa resident reported the theft of items by an unknown suspect.

• 11:11 a.m. Monday, 2101 S. Princeton St., Walmart, a 21-year-old Baldwin City resident reported theft of personal property. Case is under investigation.

• 2:58 p.m. Monday, 1200 S. Ash Street, a 30-year-old Ottawa resident reported a vehicle stolen. Case is under investigation.