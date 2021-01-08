Franklin County Daily Report, Jan. 8

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 6:37 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Michael Runnells, 31, Williamsburg, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for a probation violation.

• 9:55 p.m. Monday, 400 W. Franklin St., Pomona, Taylor Larsh, 30, Pomona, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for a probation violation.

• 5:42 p.m. Monday, 3700 block of Interstate 35, Eric Sifuentes-Rivera, 35, Oklahoma City, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving with no license.

• 1:55 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of Interstate 35, Johnnie Williams, 65, Fulton, Mo., was arrested in connection with driving under the influence and no liability insurance after being reported as an erratic driver.

• 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Krystal Dawn Brannan, 36, Quenemo, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for violation of a no-contact order.

• 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Gunner Ryan Thompson, 28, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for violation of protection order times three.

• 6:03 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Dylan Williams, 23, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Accidents

• 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 Old US-59 highway, Scott Spielman, 49, Ottawa, was traveling south in his 2004 Chevrolet 1500 pickup when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, 1715 Labette Road, Ottawa, Cathie Thompson 69, Lenexa, was traveling east in her 2018 Honda CR-V. Thompson's vehicle left the roadway to the south and struck a culvert and then a ditch. Thompson suffered a minor injury to her forearm but refused to be checked by any medical personnel.

Thefts

• 8:15 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Baldwin Street, Richmond, a 53-year-old Richmond resident reported that their vehicle was broken into on Jan. 1.

• 10:18 a.m. Monday, 4800 block of Labette Road, a 57-year-old Rantoul resident reported an unknown person filed for unemployment using her previous name.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 7:39 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 South Poplar Street, Scott Thompson, 58, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property, felony battery on law enforcement, felony interference with law enforcement after an altercation with a known 55-year-old Ottawa resident.

• 6:25 p.m. Thursday, 800 S. Pecan St., Jeremy Evans, 31, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with violation of bond co

Accidents

• 6:23 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of Princeton, a 2014 Kia driven by Anna Steen, 54, Olathe, was driving south in the northbound lane on Princeton. A 2017 Chevy driven by Angel McLees, 24, Ottawa, stopped to avoid a collision and was rear-ended by a 2004 Dodge driven by Nicholas Adams, 31, Ottawa. Steen was cited for driving the wrong way on a street.

• 11:10 a.m. Thursday, 500 S. Ash St., Crystal Hunter, 31, Ottawa, was driving a 2015 Buick and was struck by a 2013 Freightliner driven by Ryan Sink, 50, Ottawa. Sink was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign. Passengers of the 2015 Buick were treated at the scene for possible injury and released.

Incidents

•12:44 p.m. Wednesday, 900 Hanes Drive, a 26-year-old Ottawa resident reported a 39-year-old Excelsior Springs, Mo., resident violated a protection order.

• 1:51 p.m. Wednesday, 300 E. 4th St., Benjamin Nelson, 24, Pomona, was issued a notice to appear in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a call for service.

• 12:44 a.m. Wednesday, 100 E. 19th St., Shawn Bowen, 19, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 1:57 p.m. Thursday, 600 E. Powhattan St., a 33-year-old Ottawa resident was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Case under investigation.

• 7:17 p.m. Thursday, 600 N. Locust St., a 4-year-old Ottawa child was found to be a child in need of care.

Thefts

• 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, 900 E. 8th St., a 50-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past theft.

• 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, 800 S. Liberty St., a 23-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past theft.

Wellsville Police Department

Monday: 500 block of S. Elm St., medical call.

Tuesday: 200 W. 5th St., medical call; 1000 Poplar St., motorist assist.

Wednesday: 200 block of W. 2nd St., civil matter; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

Thursday: 400 block of Maple Terrace, check welfare; 1000 block of Poplar St., check welfare; 200 block of S. Elm St., check welfare; 200 block of W. 5th St., medical call; 100 block of Walker Lane, medical call.