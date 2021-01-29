Franklin County Daily Report

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 11:36 p.m. Wednesday, 900 S. Locust St., Ottawa, Michael Bishop, 46, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant.

• 7:28 p.m. Tuesday, 4100 block of US-59 highway, John Rushe, 30, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop. Rushe was released with a notice to appear.

Accidents

• 6:42 a.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of Vermont Road, Teresa Yohe, 60, Rantoul, was traveling north when she lost control on the ice, exited the roadway and rolled her vehicle.

• 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, 3600 block of Ellis Road, a 1994 Jeep Cherokee driven by Carson Wood, 16, Richmond, was traveling west on Ellis Road when it crossed over the center line due to icy conditions and struck a 2005 Honda CR-V driven by Jeffrey Meyer, 41, Rantoul.

• 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of John Brown Road, a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Luke Harvey, 35, Lane, was traveling west through a curve when it lost control on icy roads. The vehicle slid off the roadway and into a culvert.

• 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, 4300 block of K-33 highway, Alexander Douglas, 18, Wellsville, was traveling north in his 2007 Ford F-150 when it slid sideways on the slick road. Douglas overcorrected and drove off the road into the ditch. The vehicle then struck an Evergy power pole.

• 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Interstate 35, milepost 176, Linda Stanfield, 58, Melvern, was traveling south in a 2010 Jeep Cherokee when she struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Incidents

• 8:38 a.m. Thursday, 3231 Butler Road, a 34-year-old Richmond resident reported that their ex-spouse, 35, Garnett, battered them at their residence.

• Unknown time Thursday, Conell Davis, Ottawa, was found to be in violation of a court order while incarcerated at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 S. Main St., Danial Evans, 33, Ottawa, was arrested on an active Kansas Department of Corrections warrant.

Accidents

• 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, 100 W. 23rd St., Brittney Jackson, 18, Pomona, was driving a 2002 Honda and struck a 2021 Chevrolet driven by James Reid, 38, Cincinnati, Ohio.

• 7:47 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 S. Willow St., Kaylee Calcott, 18, Ottawa, was driving a 2011 Hyundai and struck a 2003 Chevrolet driven by a 17-year-old Ottawa male.

• 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of S. Main St., a 22-year-old Ottawa resident was contacted on a traffic stop that generated possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, no operators license and no proof of insurance.

Incidents

• 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 715 W. 2nd St., a 44-year-old reported a past sex offense. Case is under investigation.

• 10:34 a.m. Wednesday, 1532 S. Main St. (Cricket Wireless), a 30-year-old Paola resident reported a criminal offense.

• 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, 700 E. Garfield St., a 30-year-old Ottawa female reported a protection from abuse violation. Case is under investigation.