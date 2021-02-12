Franklin County Daily Report

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 5:40 p.m. 02/05, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Joseph Brightwell, 21, Osawatomie, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for battery and criminal damage to property.

• 10:55 p.m. 02/05, 600 block of E. 6th Street, Wellsville, Shelley Taylor, 42, Wellsville, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for circumvention of an ignition interlock device.

• 9:41 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block US-59 highway, Princeton, Steven Lively, 53, Richmond, was arrested and released with a notice to appear for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 2 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Kyle Morris, 24, Ottawa, was arrested on two Franklin County warrants for probation violation.

• Unknown time Thursday, 305 S. Main, Ottawa, Jakop Reynolds, Pomona, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for intimidation of a witness.

• 4:17 p.m. Thursday, 2400 K-68 highway, Edward Traver, 26, Vassar, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear and driving while suspended.

• 6:55 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Travis Savage, 43, Pomona, was arrested on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

Accidents

• 11:56 a.m. 02/05, 500 block of E. Scott Street, Richmond, James Limile, 54, Indiana, was attempting to make a left turn in his 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer. The trailer left the roadway and struck a Century Link utility pole.

• 7:05 p.m. 02/05, 2500 block of Nebraska Road, Shelby Soetaert, 19, Wellsville, was traveling west in the 3100 block of Kingman Road in a 1999 Mercury passenger car approaching the intersection at Nebraska Road. Shelby failed to yield at a stop sign at Nebraska Road and was struck by a 2015 Ford Explorer being driven by Dennis Woolman, 86, Ottawa.

• 2:44 p.m. 02/06, 3950 Old US-59 highway, Trevor Jones, 21, Wellsville, was traveling north when he lost control and rolled his vehicle due to icy road conditions.

• 3:17 p.m. 02/06, 3500 block of Interstate 35, milepost 189, Albert Herrera, 68, Ottawa, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet 1500 truck when he lost control due to icy road conditions causing the truck to rollover in the ditch.

• 4:23 p.m. 02/06, 1600 block of I-35, milepost 177, June Morrison, 42, Oklahoma, was driving north in a Ford F-150 when she lost control due to icy road conditions. The truck entered the ditch and rolled over.

• 5:57 p.m. 02/06, 2900 block of I-35, milepost 186, Jorge Padilla, 31, Maryland, was driving north when he lost control due to icy road conditions and rolled his 1998 Toyota 4Runner.

• 10:35 a.m. Sunday, 4500 Utah Road, Kevin Prouty, 46, Pomona, was traveling south in a 2014 Ford F-350 when he struck a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Izaya Ogden, 21, Wellsville, that was making a left turn onto Utah Road from Stafford Road. Neither vehicle was able to stop to avoid the collision due to slick road conditions.

• 6:58 a.m. Monday, 500 US-59 highway, Mellissa Ashwell, 49, Richmond, was operating a school bus near Richmond when she lost two tires off the bus. One tire struck a 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven by Tyler Agler, 31, Garnett.

• 7:53 a.m. Monday, 100 block US-59 highway, Richmond, Franco-Salgado Longinos 90, Richmond was traveling north on US-59 in his 2001 Dodge Ram when he lost control due to icy road conditions. Longinos vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Blue Bird school bus driven by Darlene Blaufuss, 63, Richmond. No injuries were reported.

• 1:22 p.m. Monday, 4000 block of I-35, Abimael Ortiz-Garcia, 56, Tampa, Florida was traveling north in a 2008 Freightliner when he left the roadway and jack-knifed into the median.

• 4:33 p.m. Monday, 2180 Interstate 35, Martin Casagrand, 49, Republic, Mo., was traveling north when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway due to icy road conditions.

• 5:25 p.m. Monday, 3700 Old US-59 highway, Stone Willis, 19, Ohio, was traveling south in a 2012 Dodge Ram when he lost control of the vehicle on the ice and struck a power pole.

Incidents

• 8 a.m. Wednesday, 301 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jonathan Gordon, 43, Ottawa, failed to register per the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

Thefts

• 6:10 p.m. Monday, 4125 Butler Road, a 38-year-old Lane resident reported a license plate was missing from his 1999 Coose trailer.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 2:43 p.m. Wednesday, 200 South Oak Street, Kyle Morris, 24, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with possession of stolen property, failure to report accident and driving without license after wrecking a stolen vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Incidents

• 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, 700 E. Garfield St., a 30-year-old Ottawa resident reported a 37-year-old person violated a protective order. Case under investigation.

• 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, 900 N. Sycamore Street, Samuel Harrison, 30, was issued a notice to appear after damaging property on his property he was not allowed to be on.

Thefts

• 8:17 a.m. Monday, 1100 Pebble Beach Lane, a 42-year-old Ottawa resident reported an unknown subject entered his vehicle and stole items.

• 11:26 a.m. Wednesday, 402 S. Main Street (El Mezcal), a 35-year-old Ottawa resident reported an unknown subject stole their vehicle that was unsecure and running.