Franklin County Daily Report, March 12

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 8:40 p.m. 03/05, 3400 block of K-68 highway, Zachery Roberts, 21, Paola, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 12:32 a.m. 03/05, 2500 block of US-59 highway, Lance Segrist, 37, Osage City, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for circumvention of an ignition interlock device after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 11:38 a.m. 03/06, 300 block of K-68 highway, Connie Tucker, 69, Richmond, was arrested in connection with driving while suspended and on a warrant issued by the Garnett Police Department after a traffic stop. Connie was issued a notice to appear for the traffic offense and was released to the Garnett Police Department for the warrant.

• 5:33 p.m. 03/06, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Ryan Lawrence, 35, Ottawa, was arrested on two Franklin County probable cause warrants for criminal threats, stalking and a protection from abuse order violation.

• 8:09 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., David Martin, Williamsburg, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for felony flee and elude.

Accidents

• 2:04 p.m. 03/06, 4200 block of I-35, Milepost 196, Robin Durand, 69, Garnett, was traveling south in his 2005 Lexus LS when he rear-ended a 2009 International tractor-trailer driven by Raymundo Villarreal, 64, Amarillo, Texas, that was slowing for traffic ahead. Robin and his passenger, Susan Durand, 63, Garnett, were transported to Advent Health Ottawa for possible injuries.

• 8:45 p.m. 03/06, 2100 block of Kingman Terrace, Austin Adell, 19, Pomona, was driving north on Kentucky Road in a 2005 Chevrolet pickup and attempted to make a right turn onto eastbound Kingman Terrace. Adell lost control of the vehicle causing it to leave the roadway. Madison Brooks, 17, Ottawa, was a passenger in the vehicle. Brooks died as a result of her injuries from the crash.

• 6:25 a.m. Monday, 3900 Montana Road, Jordon Foth, Eureka, was going north on Montana Road when he struck a deer in the roadway.

• 6:52 p.m. Monday, 4500 block of Old US-59 highway, Michael Streebin, 61, Ottawa, was traveling south when he struck a deer in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 owned by Franklin County Rural Water District No. 5.

• 11:31 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of John Brown Road, Robert Stevens Jr, 28, Garnett, was traveling south on Iowa Road when he swerved to miss several deer and left the roadway in his 2016 Chevrolet Cruz.

• 6:17 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of K-68 highway, Sue Schulte, 60, Princeton, was driving west in her 2016 Chevrolet Equinox when she struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Incidents

• 11:26 a.m. 03/05 4400 block of Shawnee Terrace, Marsha Witt, 50, Lawrence, reported that Lance Town, 48, Wellsville, used her dirt when fixing his oil pumps on her land.

• 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of High Street, Princeton, Shawn Bowen, 19, Olathe, reported that Brandon Tiede, 24, Princeton, threatened him with a knife. Report taken, investigation continues.

• 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, 301 S. Main St., Ottawa, Dustin Markus, 43, Ottawa, failed to comply with the Kansas Offender Registration Act. Report forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office.

Thefts

• 9:51 a.m. 03/06, 2200 block of Oregon Road, an Ottawa person reported an unknown person used their Social Security number in order to obtain unemployment benefits.

• 9:58 a.m. 03/06, 100 block of S. Kallock Street, Richmond, a 48-year-old Richmond resident reported that an unknown person took a Stihl weed eater from their garage.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 10:14 a.m. 03/05, 800 block of S. Main St, Jacob Terry, 37, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 10:31 a.m. 03/06, 700 block of S. Hickory, Dustin Bagby, 23, Spring Hill, was arrested on an active Wyandotte County warrant after being contacted on a traffic stop. He was also issued a notice to appear for no operator’s license.

• 5 p.m. 03/06, 800 block of E. 11th St, Ryan Lawrence, 35, Ottawa, was arrested on two active Franklin County warrants.

• 5:52 p.m. Sunday, 500 N. Cedar St, Richard Brooks, 36, Ottawa, was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.

• 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, 900 N. Cedar St., Kiersten Eads, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with domestic battery after an altercation with a known 25-year-old Ottawa man.

• 8:13 p.m. Tuesday, 100 E. 19th St., Brendan Taylor, 21, Lawrence, was arrested in connection with distribution of stimulants, possession of drug paraphernalia (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without valid license, no liability insurance after committing a traffic infraction.

Accidents

• 5:45 p.m. Monday, 300 E. Red Jacket, Alexandra Fredricks, 29, Lawrence, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet and struck a 2019 Kia owned by Rebecca Hicks, 65, Ottawa. Fredricks was cited for inattentive driving.

• 9:34 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 W. 23rd St., a 2015 Nissan driven by Ashley Hull, 36, Pomona, rear-ended a 2014 Subaru driven by James Bauck, 60, Vassar. Hull was cited for inattentive driving.

Incidents

• 10:14 a.m. 03/05, 800 block of S. Main St, Dillon Schwab, 25, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 11:52 p.m. 03/05, 700 E. 1st Street, Johnathon Gorton, 18, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a call for service.

• 9:32 a.m. Monday, 1000 North Hickory Street, a 40-year-old Ottawa resident reported criminal deprivation of property.

• 10:21 a.m. Monday, 2132 Princeton Circle Drive (Super Wash), a 34-year-old Ottawa resident reported property was damaged at the business.

• 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 S. Hickory Street, a 43-year-old Ottawa resident reported criminal damage to property. Case is under investigation.

• 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, 700 E. Garfield Street, a 36-year-old Ottawa resident reported a juvenile ran away from home.

• 10:29 a.m. Thursday, 1400 S. Main St., Harold Stark, 80, Williamsburg, was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup and struck a 2011 Nissan passing car and left the scene. Stark was issued a notice to appear for not reporting the accident.

Thefts

• 12:08 p.m. Monday, 700 S. Ash St., a 22-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past theft.

• 10:29 a.m. Monday, 700 S. Cypress St., a 26-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past theft.