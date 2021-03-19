Franklin County Daily Report

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 12:27 a.m. 03/12, 305 S. Main St., Kyle Morris was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 7:30 p.m. 03/12, 305 S. Main St., Christopher Smith, 31, Leavenworth was arrested on a Franklin County felony warrant for contempt of court.

Accidents

• 4:28 a.m. 03/13, 500 Virginia Road, Clayton Sharrow, 22, Pittsburg, was traveling north in his 2017 Ford Fusion when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 6:53 a.m. Tuesday, 3200 block of Vermont Road, Michelle Timblin, 51, Lane, was traveling north in her 2009 Toyota Camry when she struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Incidents

• 6:56 p.m. 03/13, 3500 Interstate 35, Joshua Philbrook, 31, Maine, fled law enforcement and attempted to strike a law enforcement officer after being reported as a reckless driver. Philbrook was later involved in an accident where he received life-threatening injuries and was transported to OPR by Franklin County EMS.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 1:19 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St. (Franklin County Jail), Sydne McCurdy, 22, Williamsburg, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 2:56 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St. (Franklin County Jail), Jessica Smith, 30, Ottawa, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11 p.m. Monday, 2315 S. Oak St. (Super 8), Andrew Bogue, 35, Ottawa, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, 200 W. Wilson St., James Gossett, 26, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with pedestrian under the influence after a call for service.

Accidents

• 12:37 p.m. Sunday, 1400 S. Cedar St., Makena Kaub, 20, Ottawa, was driving a 1999 Acura and struck a 2016 Ford driven by Jalen Merrell, 25, Ottawa. Kaub was cited for inattentive driving and making an improper turn.

Incidents

• 5:31 p.m. 03/12, 200 W. 4th St., a 33-year-old Ottawa resident committed interference with law enforcement. Case is under investigation.

• 10:36 p.m. 03/13, 1500 S. Main St., a 17-year-old Ottawa resident was reported as a runaway from home. They were later located.

• 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, 1621 S. Main St., Amoco Food Shop, a 46-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past incident. Case is under investigation.

• 1 p.m. Tuesday, 200 S. Cedar St., a 24-year-old Ottawa resident reported an individual damaged their property.

Thefts

• 1:38 p.m. 03/12, 400 S. Beech St., a 63-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past theft.

• 12:14 p.m. 03/13, 2101 S. Princeton St., Walmart, a 28-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past theft from the business. Case is under investigation.

• 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 S. Willow St., a 62-year-old Ottawa resident reported another individual used their identity for financial gain.

• 2:17 p.m. Tuesday, 700 S. Hickory St., a 24-year-old Ottawa resident reported a known suspect stole items from their residence. Case is under investigation.