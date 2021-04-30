Daily Report

The Ottawa Herald

Franklin County Sheriff

Incidents

• 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Oregon Road, Richmond, a 49-year-old Richmond male reported an unknown individual cut a cable securing his cattle gate.

• 7:08 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of N. Hickory St., Ottawa, s 28-year-old Ottawa male, reported an unknown male approached his residence with a shotgun and threatened to harm him and his family before leaving in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

• 5:06 p.m. Monday, 4200 block of Arkansas Road, Pomona, a 35-year-old Pomona female reported being battered by a 26-year-old Pomona male. A report for domestic battery was forwarded to the county attorney.

Accidents

8:09 p.m. Sunday, 3900 block of I-35, Wellsville, Rickey Mitchell, 67, Arkansas, was driving a 2015 Freightliner northbound in the passing lane when he struck a 2001 Chevrolet pickup, driven by Joe Buntyn, 60, Maize, who was traveling in the same lane.

• 10:03 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of I-35, Ottawa, Dennis Bogaski, 51, Iowa, was traveling southbound in a 2021 Freightliner semi when he was side swiped by a 2021 Peterbilt driven by Anthony Lawrence, 45, Hartford.

• 1:38 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Reno Road, Pomona, Kelsey Sherley, 21, Ottawa, was driving east on Reno Road when her 2005 Chrysler Town and Country left the roadway and overturned. Sherley was seen by Franklin County EMS for possible injuries.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 6:36 p.m. Sunday, 1300 S. Beech St., Ottawa, Scott Thompson, 58, Ottawa, for aggravated battery on law enforcement, felony flee/elude, felony interference with law enforcement, felony criminal damage to property, driving under the influence and transporting an open container after a call for service.

• 11:50 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of West Second St., Ottawa, Brenden Clary, 23, Louisburg, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Christina Reed, 49, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 12:27 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block S. Oak St., Ottawa, Jeremiah Bond, 40, Ottawa, interfered with law enforcement after being contacted for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:01 p.m. Thursday, 100 block W. Massasoit St., Ottawa, Ethel Brady, 61, Ottawa, for DUI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Incidents

• 2:57 p.m. Monday, 700 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa male reported a 71-year-old Ottawa female trespassed on his property. She was issued a notice to appear.

• 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of West Second St., Ottawa, a past sex crime was reported involving a juvenile. Case is under investigation.

• 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of E. Ninth St., Ottawa, a 64-year-old Ottawa female reported a possible criminal threat. Case is under investigation.

• 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West Second St., Ottawa, a past sex crime was reported involving a juvenile. Case is under investigation.

• 10:56 a.m. Thursday, 400 block W. Ninth St., Ottawa, a 61-yer-old Ottawa female reported a social media scam.

Accidents

• 8 a.m. Wednesday, 500 S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Andrea Beasley, 20, Ottawa, was driving a 2011 Mitsubishi and struck a 2008 Dodge driven by Heather Hunter, 43, Ottawa. Beasley was cited for inattentive driving.

• 5:11 p.,m. Wednesday, 1400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Pamela Rose, 59, Ottawa, was driving a 2001 Mercury and struck a 2020 Jeep driven by Laurel Neis, 61, Wellsville. Rose was cited for failure to yeild right of way.

• 6:54 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block S. Walnut St., Ottawa, Ryan Wahl, 21, Ottawa, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu and struck a 2007 Scion driven by a 16-year-old Ottawa female. Wahl was cited for failure to yield right of way.

• 7:25 a.m. Thursday 300 block N. Main Str., Ottawa, John Gavel, 27, Ottawa, reported his vehicle was struck by a vehicle which left the scene. Case is under investigation.

• 1:50 p.m. Thursday, 700 block S. Ash St., Ottawa, Sarah Daniels, 20, Ottawa, was driving a 2011 Nissan Sentra and struck an utility pole. Daniels was cited for improper turn.

Thefts

• 9:01 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of S. Princeton, a 20-year- old Lawrence male reported theft and burglary. Case is under investigation.

• 12:54 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of N. Mulberry St., Ottawa, a 72-year-old Ottawa female reported her vehicle stolen. The vehicle was later recovered.

• 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of S. Locust St., Ottawa, a 58-year-old Ottawa female reported a past theft. Case is under investigation.

• 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of W. Keokuk St. Ottawa, an 83-year-old Ottawa male reported his vehicle stolen. Case is under investigation.

• 8:16 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block S. Main St., Ottawa, Dakota Towne, 19, Chanute, was driving a 2006 Chrysler and struck a 2006 Pontiac SUV driven by Ma Marquez, 55, Ottawa. After being struck, Marquez’s vehicle left the roadway striking three additional vehicles in a business parking lot. Towne was cited for operating without a license, no insurance and failing to yield the right-of-way. Parties were treated by EMS and released on-scene.

• 10:38 a.m. Thursday, 2100 block S. Princeton Circle Drive, Ottawa, a 58-year-old Richmond male reported a theft of mislaid property.

3:35 p.m. Thursday, 800 block S. Hickory St., Ottawa, a 43-year-old Ottawa female reported a theft.

Wellsville Police Department

Tuesday: 200 block of Main St., medical call,

Wednesday: 700 block of Third Terrace, welfare check; 300 block Walnut St., animal complaint\; 600 block Walnut St., battery; 1000 block Poplar St., public assist.

Thursday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 600 block of Walnut St., assist other agency; 100 block of Walker Dr., medical call; 3000 block of Vermont Road, assist other agency.