By The Herald Staff

Emilee Sheldon, of Princeton, was named to the MidAmerica Nazarene University Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.

All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors. The President's List is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester; Dean's List ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.