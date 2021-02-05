Local students named to Fort Hays honor roll

By The Herald Staff

Four locals students attending Fort Hays State University earned places on the Deans Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.

The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Online students are eligible.

The students on the list are:

Moriah Geschwentner, Ottawa, sophomore, majoring in chemistry (biochemistry); Brandon William Pfizenmaier, Ottawa, senior, majoring in technology studies (construction management); Jacob Alexander Pryor, Rantoul, senior, majoring in technology studies (construction management); Keela Marie Velvick, junior, Richmond, majoring in general studies (general business).