Central Heights' Kimball places sixth in welding competition

By The Herald Staff

A Central Heights High School student recently placed in the Missouri Welding Institute’s annual welding competition.

Dylan Kimball finished sixth in the high school division. Thie annual two-day competition had more than 350 students from all over the Midwest compete for prizes, This was the second-largest turnout in the 11-year history of the competition in spite of COVID-19.

There were a total of 20 winners and they were awarded more than $410,000 in scholarships. Each participant received a $1,000 scholarship toward tuition at Missouri Welding Institute.