Local students receive academic honors from Pittsburg State

By The Herald Staff

Several local students were selected to the Pittsburg State University 2020 fall semester honor rolls.

To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course during the semester.

Local students receiving academic honors are:

Ottawa

Grace Collins, senior, All A Scholastic Honors; Caroline Moore, sophomore, Dean's Scholastic Honors; Beau Schmidt, junior, All A Scholastic Honors; Drew Wiggins, sophomore, Dean's Scholastic Honors; Tanner Wright, senior, Dean's Scholastic Honors.

Wellsville

James Broshear, senior, Dean's Scholastic Honors; Hope Kearney, senior, All A Scholastic Honors; Kylee Sanders, junior, All A Scholastic Honors.