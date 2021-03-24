AdventHealth Auxiliary awards five scholarships

By The Herald Staff

The AdventHealth Ottawa Auxiliary awarded five scholarships totaling $3,750 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Auxiliary has awarded 347 scholarships for $204,400 since 1973.

The recipients are: Lauren Frank, University of Kansas, Medicine; Diana Lady, University of Kansas, Master’s in social work; Brittany Pfizenmaier, North Central Kansas Technical College, nursing; Misty Short, American Assoc. for Sleep Tech, Clinical Health Sleep Educator certification; Julie Strampher, Neosho County Community College, Surgical Technologist.

The qualifications for the scholarship include that the student must:

• Be a resident of Franklin County, and/or employee of AdventHealth Ottawa.

• Be enrolled or accepted in a health-related program which is offered by an accredited institution.

• Have a grade point Average of 3.00 or above.