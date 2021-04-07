Local students named to ESU's fall honor roll

By The Herald Staff

Emporia State University had more than 800 undergraduates named to the honor roll and dean's lists for fall 2020.

To qualify for the university honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.

Students from this area who received honors include:

Bailee Bonesm of Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list; Emily Keiter, of Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list; Paula Minten, of Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list; Jayden Porter, of Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list; Tiernyn Sirico, of Ottawa, university honor roll; Eden St. John, of Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list; Monica Jamison, of Pomona, university honor roll; Noah Sayers, of Pomona, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list; Morgan Bridges, of Richmond, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list; Joseph Feuerborn, of Richmond, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list; Parker Lammers, of Wellsville, university honor roll; Raven Loudermill, of Wellsville, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list; Ally Newhouse, of Wellsville, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list; Amanda Ball, of Williamsburg, university honor roll; Bailey Leach of Williamsburg, Kansas, university honor roll.