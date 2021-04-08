Ottawa school district earns Cognia accreditation

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa school district earned accreditation status by Cognia.

In January USD 290 engaged in our accreditation review with Cognia, Ottawa Superintendent Ryan Cobbs said.

“We received word [Tuesday] that the engagement team and the Cognia office has done the final review and have accredited our schools for an additional five years,” Cobbs said. “Thank you to all that helped with the process and to everyone who partners with us to make our district a great place for students and staff!”

Cognia is a a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers. Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes districts that meet rigorous standards that focus on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meet the needs of learners, and effective leadership. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the system and all of its schools are accredited, and that Ottawa USD 290 is recognized across the nation as a school system that meets Cognia Standards of Quality, and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.

“Systems accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Ottawa USD 290 a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school system and each school within our system,” Cobbs said. “It demonstrates to our community our commitment to excellence, our openness to external review and feedback, and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve.”

To earn accreditation from Cognia, a school district also must implement a continuous process of improvement and submit to internal and external review.

“Cognia System Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school system and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish,” Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, said. “Ottawa USD 290 is to be commended for demonstrating that it has met high standards and continues to make progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”