OHS freshmen recipients of full-ride scholarship

By The Herald Staff

Two Ottawa High School freshmen received a full-ride scholarship.

Mackenzie Cunningham and Devan Duarte were awarded the Give Back in Kansas scholarships.

The Give Back program is dedicated to providing scholarships and mentoring to students who've faced adverse challenges during their youth-- such as the incarceration of a parent, homelessness, and foster care.

The scholarships are funded by Veronica and Peter Mallouk, who work to change lives and communities through education. Aside from monetary support, the Give Back scholarship works to serve as a resource of educational and personal support for students as they pursue a college degree.

The recipients must attend one of four state universities that partner with the program. Students must attend Kansas State University, Wichita State University, Baker University or and Pittsburg State University to have no tuition, room, and board cost.

Ottawa has three Give Back scholars as Kamryn Dials was a recipient in 2020.

The scholarship is open to students at the start of their freshmen year. The OHS counseling department sends information to students and families who meet the qualifying guidelines in the early fall when the application process opens.