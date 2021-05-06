NCCC Ottawa hands out awards to top students

By The Herald Staff

Several students received awards during The annual Academics Awards Ceremony for the Ottawa Campus of Neosho County Community College this past week.

The following 2021 students received medallions from faculty: Accounting, Payton Slocum; Biology, Rachel Vrbas; General Science, Rebekah Stewart; General Science-Web, Hanna Mowdy; Healthcare Coding Certificate, Jessica Beets; Health Information Technology, Amanda Nogradi; HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning), Kindrik Thompson; Management, Payton Slocum; Medical Assistant Certificate, Christine Fosher; Level I Nursing, Heather Duncan; Level II Nursing, Madison Lancaster; Level II Nursing Hybrid, Mary Edwards; Level II Nursing Hybrid, Stacey Broers; Level II Non-Traditional Nursing, Nathan Fyffe: Occupational Therapy Assistant, Lisa Drake-Pickering; Ottawa Outstanding Graduate, Rebekah Stewart; Phi Theta Kappa, Ottawa Chapter, Rachel Vrbas; Phlebotomy Certificate (A), Tabitha Friend; and Surgical Technology, Maria Perez-Aguilar.

Lapel pins awarded for outstanding achievement in a CTE (Career Technology Education) program were: Welding I, Benito Delgado, Joseph Douglas, Michaela Hunter, Chloe Leblanc, Eduardo Lopez, Derek Rockers; HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning), Jonathan Fox, Dominic Ireland. Receiving gold cords for Sigma Alpha recognition- top 10% of Class: Mary Edwards, Ruby Hogelin, Courtney Lee, Kara Moon, Hanna Mowdy, Rebekah Stewart, Ashlyn Vigna. Three Phi Theta Kappa All-USA Award Winners were recognized on the Ottawa campus they are Jennifer Snyder, Jessica Mills, and Rachel Vrbas.