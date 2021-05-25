NCCC releases spring semester academic honor rolls

By The Herald Staff

Neosho County Community College announced those students on the spring semester President Honor Roll and Vice President Honor Roll.

President’s Honor Roll Spring Semester 2021 GPA 4.0

Ashley N. Winkler, Ottawa; Cadence A. Bonnell, Ottawa; Callie R. Mongold, Ottawa; Georgia A. Rolland, Ottawa; Hannah R/ Markus, Ottawa; Jacie L. Bemis, Ottawa; Jayson H. Brown, Ottawa; Joseph S. Douglas, Ottawa; LeAnn F. Sigafoose, Ottawa; Maria G. Perez-Aguilar, Ottawa; Matthew J. Boley, Ottawa; Seth J. Muhl, Ottawa; David A. Woodruff, Pomona; Samantha J. Randall, Wellsville; Sean W. Vickery, Wellsville; Bailey C. Leach, Williamsburg; Cass D. Burroughs, Williamsburg.

Vice President’s Honor Roll Spring Semester 2021 GPA 3.5-3.99

Angela M. Howard, Ottawa; Casey M. Hess, Ottawa; Destiny D. Perry, Ottawa; Eli C. Matthias, Ottawa; Jaine M. Johnson, Ottawa; Jared I. Persinger, Ottawa; Kylie J. Suwalski, Ottawa; Levi A. Graham, Ottawa; Macy J. Gast, Ottawa; Madelyn E. Wallis, Ottawa; Melissa D. Beaumont, Ottawa; Nathan Gail Welton, Ottawa; Rachel A. Vrbas, Ottawa; Terra N. Riggs, Ottawa; Theresa A. Bruna, Ottawa; Vincent G. Rogers, Ottawa; Amanda M. Morgan, Richmond; Mercedes M. Goodman, Richmond; Ashley L. Haggard, Wellsville; Holly A. Fleming, Wellsville.