Local students complete degrees from Fort Hays State

By The Herald Staff

Six local students from Fort Hays State University completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees in the fall 2020 term.

Local graduates were:

• Tara Janel King, Lane, an Associate of General Studies (education).

• Mercedes Lynne Alcorn, Ottawa, a Bachelor of General Studies (networking information systems).

• Michelle Denise Smith, Ottawa, a Master of Science in special education (high incidence).

• Corey James Thiessen, Ottawa, a Master of Science in Education (transition to teaching).

• Cooper Aaron Flory, Pomona, a Bachelor of Science in agriculture (animal science).

• Nancy Jean Reed, Pomona, a Master of Science in special education (high incidence).