Ottawans earn Kansas State University degrees

By The Herald Staff

More than 1,415 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in fall 2020.

The university awarded 1,139 bachelor's degrees, 229 master's degrees, 58 doctorates and five associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.

For outstanding academic performance, 209 students earned graduation honors. Of those, 64 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade-point average of 3.95 or above, 67 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade-point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 78 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.

Graduates from Ottawa are: Shakiya Aho, bachelor of science; Brooke Oleson, bachelor of science in Education; and Rebecca Vrbas, bachelor of science.