Local students receive degrees, honors from WSU
The Herald Staff
Local students earned dean's honor roll and degrees for fall 2020 from Wichita State University.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
Amy Finch, of Ottawa, earned graduate certificate, public finance and Master of Public Administration, Public Administration.
Audrey N. Moore received Bachelor of Arts, English-Creative Writing, Summa Cum Laude.
Eight Franklin County students were selected to the dean’s honor roll. They were: Emma E Carriger, Courtney T Houston, Audrey N. Moore, Miranda L Schnauber, Ottawa; Shaon E. Bischoff and Jacob B. Singer, Pomona; Cass M. Mignot and Ryan S. Savage, Wellsville.