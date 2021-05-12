NCCC commencement, nurse pinning set for Friday in Chanute

By The Herald Staff

Neosho County Community College’s 2021 graduation commencement is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Chanute. Due to COVID restrictions each graduate may bring two guests and all visitors will be screened at the door upon entry.

The Nurses Pinning Ceremony will be 4:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. Each Nurses Pinning recipient may bring six guests and will also be screened upon entry.

The ceremonies will be live streamed with the following links:

https://Neosho.edu/Graduation.aspx

https://Neosho.edu/Pinning.aspx