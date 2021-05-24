Wellsville's Cunningham receives degrees, academic honors

By The Herald Staff

Wellsville’s Taylor Cunningham earned high academic honors and a degree from McPherson College.

Cunningham graduated in May with degrees, Bachelor of Arts, Art: Graphic Design and Studio Art, cum laude.

She also was an honor roll student for the spring 2021. To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.

Ottawa’s Shane Birzer was honorable mention.