AdventHealth Auxiliary scholarship applications available

The AdventHealth Ottawa Auxiliary is taking applications for its annual scholarships.

The auxiliary considers this scholarship fund to be one of the most important financial projects it undertakes.

Application forms with instructions can be filled out online and printed from the hospital website at www.adventhealthottawa.com/auxiliaryscholarship.

Application, recommendations, transcript and acceptance letter from school for scholarships must be postmarked to the scholarship committee on or before Friday, Feb. 26.

Applicants must reside in Franklin County and/or be an employee of AdventHealth Ottawa. They must be enrolled in or accepted into a health-related program offered by an accredited institution. Pre-Medical or Pre-Nursing, for example, is not acceptable. The students cumulative grade point average must be 3.0 or above.

For more information, contact Jody Lancaster at 785-229-8231.