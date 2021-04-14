AdventHealth Ottawa adds Oncology services, expands Orthopedics

AdventHealth Ottawa has added Oncology to its list of services and expanded its Orthopedic care team to better serve patients in Ottawa and Franklin County.

AdventHealth Cancer Center Ottawa, in collaboration with AdventHealth Cancer Center Shawnee Mission, now provides comprehensive outpatient cancer care, including chemotherapy and infusions, to bring cancer treatment closer to home.

The new Cancer Center is staffed by four medical oncologists from AdventHealth Cancer Center Shawnee Mission, including Simran Elder, MD, Rakesh Gaur, MD, M. Jameel Kyasa, MD and Abdulraheem Qasem, MD. This is the first time comprehensive cancer care with infusion will be offered in Ottawa, benefitting approximately 75 patients each year who would otherwise have to travel for their care.

The four medical Oncologists will rotate to AdventHealth Ottawa on Tuesdays. To learn more about the program, visit CancerCareOttawa.com.

“Our team is thrilled to offer our same high-quality care in Kansas City closer to where many of our patients live and work,” Dr. Elder said. “Cancer can take so much from a person, and by bringing our services here we ensure cancer treatment doesn’t include a long, unnecessary commute.”

The medical staff at Orthopedic Care at AdventHealth Ottawa also is growing with the addition of board-certified orthopedic surgeon Adam Wait, DO. The team treats numerous conditions such as rotator cuff tears, knee repairs, ankles sprains and strains and more with surgical, non-surgical and rehabilitation care options. Dr. Wait is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine.

Dr. Wait joins fellow board-certified Orthopedic surgeons Dale Dalenberg, MD, Kenneth Wertzberger, MD, Shane Alford, PA and Shandon “Andy” Anderson, APRN-C. The orthopedic team is located at the North Entrance of 1301 S. Main St., in Ottawa. To learn more about the program, visit AdventHealthOttawa.com/Ortho.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to expand our orthopedic and oncology services to the Ottawa community,” Dallas Purkeypile, CEO for AdventHealth Ottawa, said. “We’ve already seen how access to these services closer to home has made a difference for our patients needing cancer and orthopedic treatments.”