Hospital volunteers receive awards for service

The hospital auxiliary has been staple of Ransom Memorial Hospital and now AdventHealth Ottawa.

The auxiliary members volunteer their time and energy to help patients, their families, hospital staff and patrons. The volunteers man the cafeteria, gift shop, information booths, and other pertinent areas of the hospital.

The pandemic shut down kept the volunteers away from their duties for most of 2020. Jody Lancaster, AdventHealth Ottawa director of volunteer services, announced Tuesday during National Volunteer Week, the volunteers are back at the hospital in full force.

She said it was so good to see all the volunteers doing their duties.

The volunteers were honored for their service with a celebration this week.

“We are so excited and happy to gave you back on campus,” Lancaster said.

The celebration was for the people who shine the light on those who serve others.

Lancaster gave a hearty thank you to the volunteers for serving the patients and employees, and fulfilling the hospital’s mission of “Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ.”

The volunteers were awarded gifts and the 2020 award recipients received their hourly/yearly pins.

There were three volunteers who achieved special recognition. Peggy Kreiser received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Lancaster said Kreiser has served the hospital in every volunteer position throughout her 25-plus years of service.

Golden Peterson and Lola Mae Stevanus received their 25-year pins and awards. Stevanus also passed the 5,000 hour mark in 2020.

The volunteers amassed nearly 4,000 hours during the first couple of months of 2020 before the pandemic forced them away from the hospital. The auxiliary in a typical year volunteers more than 16,000 hours. There were 94 active volunteers in 2020.

Here are the volunteers who received hourly/yearly awards:

50 hours: Kerry O’Day.

100 hours: Judy Fabert, Sandy Musick.

500 hours: Carol Cochran.

1,000 hours: Doreen Newby.

2,000 hours: Warren Smith.

5,000 hours: Lola Mae Stevanus.

5 years: Bessie Bloomer, Eldon Crenshaw, Darlene Kibble, Grace Nilges, Kris Peterson.

10 years: Linda Jensen.

20 years: Sylvia Starkey.

25 years: Golden Peterson, Lola Mae Stevanus.

President’s Lifetime Acheivement Award: Peggy Kreiser.